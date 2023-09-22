PineStone Asset Management Inc. Buys 47,800 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 284.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems comprises approximately 1.2% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. PineStone Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of FactSet Research Systems worth $25,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 24.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $426.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.46. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered FactSet Research Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $500.00 to $464.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.18.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

