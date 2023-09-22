PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has $7.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PFSweb in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get PFSweb alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFSW

PFSweb Trading Up 0.3 %

PFSW opened at $7.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $169.26 million, a PE ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.55. PFSweb has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $11.45.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.92 million for the quarter. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PFSweb by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PFSweb by 321.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PFSweb in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in PFSweb by 51.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in PFSweb by 628.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.