PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Raised to $63.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PBF has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised PBF Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PBF Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.67.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $53.95 on Monday. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.92.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 3.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $2,742,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,503 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,864.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth $810,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth $722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

