Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PDCO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.83.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $29.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.19. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,666 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $53,878.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,106.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,666 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $53,878.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,686 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $119,684.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,744.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,880 shares of company stock worth $385,465. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 40.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

