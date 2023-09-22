Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 440 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,214,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 119,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.83. 159,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,922. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $194.05 and a one year high of $261.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

