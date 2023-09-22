Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 0.9% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.95. The company had a trading volume of 461,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $146.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

