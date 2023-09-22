Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. New Hampshire Trust increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total value of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total value of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total value of $560,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,919,762.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $10,147,437 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NOW opened at $549.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $574.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $111.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $614.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.79.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

