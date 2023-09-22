Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW opened at $70.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.19 and its 200 day moving average is $83.78. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,260.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $2,664,393.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,924,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,359 shares of company stock worth $14,301,522 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

