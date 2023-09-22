Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upped their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.44.

Zoetis Stock Down 2.7 %

ZTS opened at $176.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.49. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $194.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.