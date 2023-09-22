Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 619 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $191.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.26 and a 200-day moving average of $195.52. The company has a market cap of $127.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

