Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,273.5% in the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 73,495 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 207,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $672,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV opened at $72.63 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $77.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.