Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,658,000 after acquiring an additional 203,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,200,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,401,000 after purchasing an additional 457,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,046,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,030,000 after purchasing an additional 118,306 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,553,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,101,000 after purchasing an additional 78,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $92.90 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $159.04. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.90.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Argus began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.56.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

