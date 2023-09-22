Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,844 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 290,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 381,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 8.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 23,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 21.0% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 207,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 146,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

