Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,140 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.4% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veery Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the second quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.6 %

COST stock opened at $555.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $245.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $553.14 and a 200-day moving average of $521.36.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

