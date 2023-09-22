Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.58, for a total transaction of $479,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,769 shares in the company, valued at $15,756,937.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $660,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,140 shares of company stock worth $40,276,328 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $227.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.96 and a 200-day moving average of $218.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

