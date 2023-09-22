Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 750 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE CL opened at $73.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $82.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.83.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

