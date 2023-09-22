Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,492 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.17.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $161.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.09. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,827,065 shares of company stock worth $746,491,655 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

