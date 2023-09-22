Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,267 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.0% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 34.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 8.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.12.

Get Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $108.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,025,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,134,736. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $298.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.