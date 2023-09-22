Oncology Institute (TOI) & Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Offices & clinics of medical doctors” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Oncology Institute to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Oncology Institute has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncology Institute’s rivals have a beta of -0.82, indicating that their average stock price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Oncology Institute and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncology Institute 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oncology Institute Competitors 20 237 571 1 2.67

Profitability

Oncology Institute presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.06%. As a group, “Offices & clinics of medical doctors” companies have a potential upside of 46.76%. Given Oncology Institute’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Oncology Institute is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Oncology Institute and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncology Institute -20.17% -39.56% -17.01% Oncology Institute Competitors -33.66% -918.60% -15.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oncology Institute and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oncology Institute $252.48 million $150,000.00 -1.62 Oncology Institute Competitors $669.14 million -$1.27 billion -10.30

Oncology Institute’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Oncology Institute. Oncology Institute is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.5% of Oncology Institute shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of shares of all “Offices & clinics of medical doctors” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Oncology Institute shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of shares of all “Offices & clinics of medical doctors” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oncology Institute beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc., an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services. It serves adult and senior cancer patients. The Oncology Institute, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

