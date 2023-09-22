Olivier Biebuyck Sells 535 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Stock

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $38,568.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,331.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Olivier Biebuyck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 13th, Olivier Biebuyck sold 460 shares of ESAB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $31,730.80.

ESAB Price Performance

NYSE ESAB opened at $69.08 on Friday. ESAB Co. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $74.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.03.

ESAB Announces Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. ESAB had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $720.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is 6.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ESAB by 2,222.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,338 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ESAB by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,386 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ESAB by 2,239.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,191,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in ESAB by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,287,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,032,000 after acquiring an additional 849,906 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ESAB. Bank of America upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ESAB from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ESAB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.14.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

