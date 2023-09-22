OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Lowered to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OCFC. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $878.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.94. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $24.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $101.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.20 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.28%. On average, analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 24.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 30.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

