NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,605 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,819. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $194.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.30. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.41%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

