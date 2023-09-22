NIKE (NYSE:NKE) vs. Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Head to Head Analysis

Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report) and NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Puma pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. NIKE pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Puma pays out -12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NIKE pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NIKE has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years. NIKE is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Puma and NIKE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma N/A N/A N/A ($3.12) -20.32 NIKE $51.22 billion 2.74 $5.07 billion $3.23 28.36

Analyst Ratings

NIKE has higher revenue and earnings than Puma. Puma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NIKE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Puma and NIKE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma 0 2 0 0 2.00 NIKE 3 8 23 0 2.59

NIKE has a consensus price target of $128.24, indicating a potential upside of 40.02%. Given NIKE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NIKE is more favorable than Puma.

Profitability

This table compares Puma and NIKE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma N/A N/A N/A NIKE 9.90% 34.01% 12.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Puma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of NIKE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of NIKE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NIKE beats Puma on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puma

(Get Free Report)

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, padel or netball, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell watches, glasses, safety shoes, and gaming accessories. The company sells its products through PUMA retail stores and factory outlets, as well as through online stores. It offers its products primarily under the PUMA and Cobra Golf brand names. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks. It also sells a line of performance equipment and accessories comprising bags, sport balls, socks, eyewear, timepieces, digital devices, bats, gloves, protective equipment, and other equipment for sports activities under the NIKE brand; and various plastic products to other manufacturers. In addition, the company markets apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel; and licenses unaffiliated parties to manufacture and sell apparel, digital devices, and applications and other equipment for sports activities under NIKE-owned trademarks. It sells its products to footwear stores; sporting goods stores; athletic specialty stores; department stores; skate, tennis, and golf shops; and other retail accounts through NIKE-owned retail stores, digital platforms, independent distributors, licensees, and sales representatives. NIKE, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

