NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) SVP Arun Raghupathy Sells 4,262 Shares

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) SVP Arun Raghupathy sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $24,122.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,083,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,130,708.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NextNav Stock Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ NN opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 9.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. NextNav Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $6.07.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,157.73% and a negative return on equity of 67.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextNav
About NextNav
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NextNav
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- This Stock is a Beacon of Strength Amid Market Volatility
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Auto Worker Stikes Have Sparked A Preference For Part Makers
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Compelling Reasons to Start Buying Undervalued Amazon
Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.