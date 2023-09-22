NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) SVP Arun Raghupathy Sells 4,262 Shares

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) SVP Arun Raghupathy sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $24,122.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,083,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,130,708.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NextNav Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ NN opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 9.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. NextNav Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,157.73% and a negative return on equity of 67.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of NextNav by 306.3% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 3,997,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NextNav by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 704,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in NextNav by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NextNav by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 969,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 27,731 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextNav by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 86,057 shares during the period. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

