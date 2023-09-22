NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) CEO Sells $46,032.78 in Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) CEO Ganesh Pattabiraman sold 8,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $46,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,924,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,892,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, August 18th, Ganesh Pattabiraman sold 3,166 shares of NextNav stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $12,917.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:NN opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. NextNav Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 9.28.

NextNav ( NASDAQ:NN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,157.73% and a negative return on equity of 67.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextNav Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NN. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its position in NextNav by 306.3% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 3,997,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,975 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextNav in the first quarter worth $102,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextNav in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in NextNav in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in NextNav during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

