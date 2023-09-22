NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) CEO Sells $46,032.78 in Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) CEO Ganesh Pattabiraman sold 8,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $46,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,924,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,892,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Ganesh Pattabiraman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 18th, Ganesh Pattabiraman sold 3,166 shares of NextNav stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $12,917.28.
NextNav Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NN opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. NextNav Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 9.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NN. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its position in NextNav by 306.3% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 3,997,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,975 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextNav in the first quarter worth $102,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextNav in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in NextNav in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in NextNav during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About NextNav
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.
