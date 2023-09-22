NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Increased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.31. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.36 and a twelve month high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

