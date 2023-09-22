National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
National Instruments Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NATI opened at $59.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.15. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $34.97 and a 1 year high of $59.98.
National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.49 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 10.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,180,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,426,000 after buying an additional 297,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,885,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,225,000 after purchasing an additional 216,568 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,438,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,331,000 after buying an additional 156,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in National Instruments by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in National Instruments by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after buying an additional 2,231,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.
