Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Nathan’s Famous Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NATH opened at $71.59 on Monday. Nathan’s Famous has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $292.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.11.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 14.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%. The company had revenue of $41.99 million for the quarter.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

In other news, Director Brian S. Genson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $146,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,024.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NATH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nathan’s Famous by 491.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 99,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nathan’s Famous by 90.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 26,461 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Nathan’s Famous by 362.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Nathan’s Famous by 170.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Nathan’s Famous by 205.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Featured Stories

