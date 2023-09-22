Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

MLI opened at $72.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.11. Mueller Industries has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $91.93.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 33.92%. Mueller Industries’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,674,812.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mueller Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.