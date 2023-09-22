Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $404.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $329.56.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO opened at $324.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $342.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.32. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $363.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $875,798.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,615,643.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $875,798.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,615,643.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total value of $5,168,423.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,293.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,611 shares of company stock valued at $9,092,342. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

