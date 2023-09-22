Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

MOND has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Mondee from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mondee in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MOND opened at $3.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $294.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -0.22. Mondee has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondee will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mondee news, CEO Prasad Gundumogula purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,871,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,533,869.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $384,380 in the last three months. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOND. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondee during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Mondee by 3,450.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondee during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Mondee in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

