Mizuho Lowers Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Neutral

Mizuho cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $101.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $105.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.17.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $94.05 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $115.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.48 and a 200 day moving average of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 92.70%.

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.