Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,716,187,000 after acquiring an additional 112,194 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,036,000 after acquiring an additional 956,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,203,000 after acquiring an additional 60,949 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,318,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,224,000 after acquiring an additional 140,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.32.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 3,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,228.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of MAA opened at $132.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $176.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.30.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.38%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

