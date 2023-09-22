Meredith Wealth Planning Purchases 10,526 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 98.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises 1.0% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,943,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,432,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,803 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,293,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $21,120,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,256,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 369,378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $59.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.39.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

