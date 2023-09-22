MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Given New $1,620.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MELI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. New Street Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America cut shares of MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI stock opened at $1,293.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $754.76 and a 12 month high of $1,451.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,290.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,257.37.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,545,000 after purchasing an additional 262,306 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,205,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,439,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 707,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,979,000 after purchasing an additional 253,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,312,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

