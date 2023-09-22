Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $178.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $161.00 to $178.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MPC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MPC opened at $154.77 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $89.40 and a 12-month high of $159.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.57.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 10.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,025,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $35,062,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $557,570,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 25,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile



Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

