Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.42

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.42 and last traded at $69.20, with a volume of 976852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average of $60.54.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $877.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.91 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 58.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 83.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 21,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

