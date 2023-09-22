Macroview Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Macroview Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 99,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 111,671 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,565 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 44,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 797,342 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,254,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $53.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

