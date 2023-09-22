LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 6,882 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $119.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.17 and its 200-day moving average is $107.56. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.