Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.71. The stock had a trading volume of 224,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,308. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.