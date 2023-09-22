Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stake Cut by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $17,850,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.69.

NYSE:LYV opened at $79.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.99 and a 200-day moving average of $80.70. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $101.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 190.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

