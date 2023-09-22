Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $164.00 at Evercore ISI

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LEN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.25.

Get Lennar alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lennar

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $113.13 on Monday. Lennar has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other news, Director Amy Banse acquired 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse purchased 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,469 shares of company stock worth $301,842 in the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,373,000. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,192,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,170,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.