Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Given New $161.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lennar from $148.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a sell rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Lennar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.25.

NYSE LEN opened at $113.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.93. Lennar has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $133.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,882,501.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Amy Banse bought 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at $921,981.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,469 shares of company stock valued at $301,842 in the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,192,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,170,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

