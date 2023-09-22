Lam Group Inc. Acquires 755 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Lam Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,637,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $16,696,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1,752.2% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 336,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,688,000 after purchasing an additional 318,068 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,371,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 531,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,784,000 after buying an additional 187,779 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $46.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.53. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.