Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) PT Lowered to $250.00 at UBS Group

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LH. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $244.55.

Shares of LH opened at $205.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.56. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.08. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $166.93 and a twelve month high of $222.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $219,236,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,065,841,000 after purchasing an additional 743,824 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5,366.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 725,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,780,000 after purchasing an additional 711,977 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,652,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

