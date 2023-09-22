KRS Capital Management LLC Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 4.4% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,985,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195,952 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $855,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728,172 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,584. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock opened at $96.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The firm has a market cap of $155.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,803.10, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

