KRS Capital Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,097 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 1.1% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in American Express by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 44.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.06.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $153.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.34. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $113.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.