Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Koppers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Get Koppers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Koppers

Koppers Stock Performance

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $41.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $863.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average is $34.75. Koppers has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $577.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 4,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $157,941.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,884.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 4,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $157,941.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,884.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $94,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,897 shares of company stock valued at $867,532 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Koppers during the 2nd quarter worth $10,850,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Koppers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Koppers by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,192 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Koppers by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Koppers by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.