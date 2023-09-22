KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 9,256 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 216,016.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,340,000 after acquiring an additional 21,878,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $631,922,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 161.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,451,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217,942 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on C. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

NYSE C traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.74. 1,270,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,269,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.67. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

