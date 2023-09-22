KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 2,159 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

EFA traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.32. 1,593,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,689,563. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.